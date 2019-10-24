Trick or Treat?
Halloween is a fun holiday when our creativity can really shine. From decorating or carving pumpkins to making costumes, the whole family can get involved. Is your home and family ready for the spooky holiday? Halloween is also a time when safety is important inside and outside the home. Here are some tips to keep your Halloween trick-free and full of treats!
Tips for welcoming Trick or Treaters:
• Prepare your home. Clear all sidewalks and driveways of obstacles that may cause an accident or someone to fall.
• Leave an outside light on if you wish to have Trick or Treaters stop.
• Choose battery candles to light carved pumpkins rather than real candles.
• When choosing treats to handout, choose wrapped candies or foods. Also consider other items such as pencils, etc.
Teal Pumpkin Project
The Teal Pumpkin Project was inspired by a local awareness activity run by the Food Allergy Community of East Tennessee (FACET) and launched as a national campaign by FARE in 2014. FARE thanks FACET for their ongoing partnership as we work to reach families across the country and around the world with the Teal Pumpkin Project’s messages of awareness, inclusion and community.
How to Take Part
1. Provide non-food treats for trick-or-treaters.
2. Place a teal pumpkin in front of your home to indicate to passersby that you have non-food treats available.
3. Display a free printable sign or premium poster from FARE to explain the meaning of your teal pumpkin.
4. Go to http://www.foodallergy.org/teal-pumpkin-project for more information.
Tips for Trick or Treaters:
• Use face paints in place of masks. If children choose to use masks be sure they don’t obstruct their view when walking.
• Carry a flashlight or glow stick and/or wear reflective clothes or put reflective tape on so motorists can see the children.
• Make sure costumes fit well especially with young children to avoid tripping and falling. Attach your child’s name, address, and phone number somewhere inside the costume.
• Children under the age of 12 should be accompanied by an adult when Trick or Treating.
• Do not cut across yards. Use sidewalks and driveways. If there are not sidewalks walk facing traffic.
• Cross streets at corners, do not cut between parked cars.
• Watch for cars backing out of or turning into driveways.
• Plan your route and choose well-lit streets.
• Remind children to only stop at houses that are inviting and have lights on.
Stains can be a not so fun leftover of Halloween. The stains from face paint, makeup, hair gel and lipstick can all be treated with a prewash stain remover and then laundered as directed. Make sure the stains are removed before putting the garment in the dryer. The heat from the dryer may permanently set the stain. Treat stains with a stain stick or stain-removal wipe if they will not be laundered right away as this will hold the item for several days.
No matter what your plans for this October holiday, be smart and stay safe. Happy Halloween!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.