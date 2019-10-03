Join over 6 million young people, 500,000 volunteers and 3,500 4-H professionals in celebrating America’s largest youth organization during National 4-H Week held October 6-12.
Everyone, including youth, parents, alumni, volunteers, and professionals are invited to join in on this nationwide celebration!
Monday: 4-H VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION DAY
On Monday, Oct. 7, Nebraska 4-H will be celebrating our amazing volunteers! Over 12,000 caring adults volunteer their time to help grow the next generation of true leaders here in Nebraska. And we can’t thank them enough! We’re asking youth across the state to celebrate with us and show their own appreciation for the volunteers in their lives. 4-H’ers are encouraged to go above and beyond by writing thank you cards, baking treats or sharing shout-outs on social media.
Tuesday: 4-H SPIRIT DAY
Show your 4-H pride on Spirit Day! Wear your favorite 4-H shirt and other 4-H swag on Tuesday, Oct. 8. This day is for everyone, from 4-H’ers and volunteers to alumni and professionals! Show us your 4-H spirit using #NE4H!
Wednesday: 4-H PROFESSIONALS APPRECIATION DAY
On Wednesday, Nebraska 4-H will be celebrating our 4-H Professionals across the state! Over 200 professionals deliver and support 4-H programming in Nebraska and not only during the summer months. These individuals are working hard throughout the year delivering school enrichment programs, planning special interest opportunities, supporting afterschool programs, and much more! 4-H’ers are encouraged to celebrate by thanking their local 4-H professionals with thank you cards, delivering gift baskets or treats to their local Extension office, or sharing shout-outs on social media.
Thursday: 4-H THROWBACK
On Thursday, Oct. 10, we’ll be celebrating with a classic throwback -Throwback Thursday that is! Join us by sharing your own throwback photos and using #NE4H! 4-H alumni of all ages are invited to share throwback of their “good ole days” in 4-H!
Friday: GIVE 4 FOR 4-H
Finally, on Friday, consider paying it forward by donating $4 for 4-H. Gifts to the Nebraska 4-H Foundation support specific 4-H programs areas, teen and adult leadership education, volunteer programs, member recognition, project clinics, camps and much more! With private support from individuals, the Nebraska 4-H Foundation is able to fund new 4-H programs and improve existing programs at the county, district, and state levels. Consider donating $4 for 4-H, and pay it forward through the Nebraska 4-H Foundation.
Learn more about 4-H at www.4-H.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-H and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/4H.
