YORK—The wait is over: the York Public Schools 2019-2020 school year has officially begun.
The day parents, teachers and YPS kids have been preparing for finally came to fruition Thursday. During the summer months, teachers and staff prepared, including doing plenty of learning themselves. School open houses were held August 13 and 14, but the main events started Thursday.
At York Elementary students streamed through the school doors, ready for a year of fun and learning. The kids were greeted not only by their teachers, but a sidewalk full of positive, encouraging messages – courtesy of the York College Volleyball Team. Bounce houses for the kids were moved indoors, due to weather.
Bicycles were lined up tightly in the bike rack at York Middle School – a sure sign of school being in session. Thursday was also the first day of school at YMS – with students – for new YMS teachers Heather Linden (Language Arts) and Ali Lovin (Language Arts).
York High School students were greeted by two new faces in the administration: new YHS Principal Jason Heitz and Assistant Principal/Activities Director Tyler Herman.