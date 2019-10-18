YORK — “It’s a complicated thing to talk about,” Mitch Bartholomew, York Public Schools Superintendent told the York Public School board, in reference to explaining active shooter events to students.
The school utilizes a plan known as “ALICE” – alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate. ALICE is a specialized certification that guides teachers and students as to how to react in a violent intruder event. All YPS staff is trained to carry out the ALICE method in case of such an event. “We’ve talked to our teachers and told them that they’re the adult,” Bartholomew said.
Teachers lead students in drills, guiding them to safe locations – some disclosed, others kept in confidence. Even so, Bartholomew said, “It’s hard to make a drill about everything.” School board member Barb Skaden said prior to the meeting she again reviewed the YPS policy regarding safety issues, and felt that they could use some updating. Bartholomew and the board agreed, and decided the policies will be reviewed further.
In other topics, Bartholomew reported on YPS enrollment, and 1,355 students in grades K-12 were enrolled were served in some form as of October 1.
Also, as a result of considering 2012 bond refinancing quotes presented at the last school board meeting (September 23), it was decided unanimously to have Piper Jaffray offer guidance. The original three financial institutions considered were Ameritas, D.A. Davidson and Piper Jaffray.
