YORK — The wheels on the York Public Schools’ Bus #9 are about to stop going ‘round and ‘round, instead going into retirement.
This was the main item discussed at the York Public School Board Meeting Monday, November 11. “Bus #9” – a 1996 Bluebird logging 271,504 miles (as of November 1) – has seen better days, YPS Transportation Director Troy Rowe told the board. “I thought it was time to replace country buses,” he said, citing extreme wear and tear from country roads.
The board was presented with two purchase proposals: a 2021 IC 65-passenger bus from Cornhusker International costing $94,550; and a 2021 Blue Bird Vision 60-passenger bus from Nebraska/Central Equipment Inc. costing $101,690. After discussion, board voted unanimously to purchase the bus from Cornhusker International (moved by Matt Holthe, Board Vice-President; seconded by Alison Graham, Board Member).
Thanks to Rowe, the incoming addition to the York Public School fleet won’t cost the district nearly as much as quoted ($94,550). Rowe applied for a $42,000 Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality grant towards a new bus, which was awarded, significantly cutting the cost to replace Bus #9. Rowe is still waiting for a decision concerning an Environmental Protection Agency grant towards replacing a different bus. Rowe said he expects to hear results from that application in January 2020.
Also on the agenda was an update on York Elementary School’s Reading Curriculum changes. The school has implemented the K-6 literacy curriculum Wonder (by McGraw-Hill). Wonder’s research-based curriculum utilizes both digital and print resources. York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen said that while changes like this are sometimes nerve-wracking, implementing Wonder has been exciting. “It’s a great purchase,” she said. “I think we’re going to see some great things.”
