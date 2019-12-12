YORK—The program “Jobs for America’s Graduates” (JAG) was the hot topic at the most recent York Public School Board meeting.
The board heard reports on JAG – how it works, and why it’s valuable. Jobs for America’s Graduates is utilized in other states; Nebraska is a recent addition. York High School is on the short list to be one of the latest schools utilizing the state-based, not-for-profit program. Selection of students is based on barriers between a student and graduation – and, eventually, the workforce.
The Department of Labor facilitates connecting participating schools with a JAG specialist, who teaches and guides students while assessing data and developing partnerships with community businesses and organizations. “We’d add a person to the high school whose sole focus is to work with kids on career skills and development,” said York Public School Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew.
The specialist is not necessarily an employee of YPS. Along with other elements of the program, the specialist is fully-funded by the state its first two years (pilot years), and 90/10 in the third. Because of the nature of the program, a school board vote was not required; following discussion, however, board members expressed support of beginning the program at YPS within the foreseeable future.
According to JAG Nebraska, 96% of Nebraska’s JAG students in 11th-12th grades are on track to graduate from high school, in comparison to 84% of a similar group not participating in JAG.
Two early retirements were approved unanimously (board member Alison Graham absent) by the board: York Elementary School Title I Teacher Lori Hamling and York Middle School Social Studies Teacher Linda Wilton. Bartholomew and the board expressed appreciation for Hamling and Wilton’s service and dedication to YPS. “Both have been incredible,” Bartholomew said. “You hate to lose good quality people.”
Also covered that evening was consideration of the 2018-2019 YPS Audit, which was approved unanimously (Graham absent).
The next York Public School Board meeting is slated for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 7 p.m.
