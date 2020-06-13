Where the York area will be coronavirus-wise come the beginning of the school year is anyone’s guess – but York Public Schools and ESU6 administrators have been hard at work preparing as much as possible for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
“We’re preparing for what could be realistic scenarios,” said YPS Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “There are thousands of other scenarios, but we really feel like these five are going to be the most realistic scenarios.”
Bartholomew and his colleagues have been preparing “York Public Schools Return to School Blueprint.” While the blueprint is still in the works, five scenarios have been identified. Best-case scenario is school is in session for all (100%) students and staff on campus, as usual.
A delayed start after Labor Day with 100% capacity is also on the table.
Alternately, school will start early (about a week, Bartholomew said) at 100% capacity, but holiday break will last from Thanksgiving until the New Year. Bartholomew said in all scenarios, Thanksgiving will be a pivotal moment to re-evaluate the state of the coronavirus on YPS. “It’s possible that numbers are in good shape, and we’ll be able to bring the kids back safely,” Bartholomew said. “Or we could see a spike (in coronavirus cases).”
A more impactful scenario is more social distancing – operating at 50% capacity. It would be a hybrid of on-campus and virtual learning, possibly with younger students on-campus and high school students taking classes through online learning. This scenario is the most complex, Bartholomew asid.
Bartholomew said there is one element he is particularly concerned about if running at 50% capacity: transportation. “We’re concerned that we can only go 50% capacity [busing]. We may not be able to provide transportation except to people who require it.” He said this complex aspect of YPS’s blueprint should be considered by parents. “Parents should begin to think about how they would get their students to school themselves.” Bartholomew said he and the blueprint committees are working to cover their bases, all scenarios and elements of said scenarios following directed health measures and the advice of department of health.
Finally, what could be considered a last resort is turning to solely remote learning for all grade levels, similar to what closed the 2019-2020 school year. Bartholomew said that while that time went fairly well – considering the circumstances – YPS staffers are learning from the experience. “Our teachers did a really good job of taking student feedback and parent feedback, and adjusting,” he said. “The administrative team and staff have evaluated what worked, and what didn’t.”
Communication with parents will be key in the planning process, Bartholomew said. “We’ll continue to work on our blueprint and update them as we work our way through this.”
“We know Fall – no matter what – is not going to look the same.”
