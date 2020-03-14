With the arrival of the weekend, questions concerning school closures due to COVID-19 have circulated.
According to York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew, for the time being classes for the district will proceed as planned. Bartholomew said in a statement:
“At this point in time we continue to have daily communication with our local health officials and will continue to follow recommendations from those officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We know of no confirmed cases or community spread [of COVID-19] in York. York Public Schools at this time is planning on school resuming on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.”
This comes following a Friday press conference by Gov. Pete Ricketts detailing, among other things, the State’s COVID-19 related school closure parameters.
As described by the Governor, scenarios meriting school closure are:
- If there is a spike in COVID-19 symptoms accompanied by a drop in influenza cases confirming 1% or more of a community is infected with the coronavirus.
- If there are at least two “community spread” (untraceable) local COVID-19 cases.
Closures would be based on Educational Service Unit (ESU) regions, and could last 6-8 weeks, the Governor said. Should standards be met, the related ESU region would close, with adjacent districts given the option of closure. There are 17 ESUs in Nebraska (York Public Schools’ is ESU 6).
However, Ricketts said, individual districts maintain the option of closing if a district deems it necessary.
