YORK – Buay Chuol, 17, of Grand Island, has been charged as an adult in case stemming from a robbery/kidnapping/theft situation at the York interchange on Jan. 29.
On that day in January, the York Police Department responded to a report that a male, who was in custody, assaulted a transportation driver and stole the private service transportation van. On scene officers learned that the contracted transportation company was transporting two detained juvenile males, one age 16 and the other age 17, back to Kearney.
According to the police department, “When they briefly stopped at a business in the 3400 block of South Lincoln Avenue, one of the detained males freed himself from his restraints, assaulted and overwhelmed the transportation driver, obtaining the keys to the van. The juvenile then stole the vehicle and proceeded west from York. Utilizing the vehicle’s tracking device, York Police Department officers continued tracking the vehicle until both males were apprehended by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Highway 34.
“The York Sheriff’s Department took custody of the juveniles and completed the transportation to Kearney Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center where they were lodged.”
Chuol has been charged with terroristic threats, a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and 18 months of post-release supervision; robbery, a Class 2 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 50 years in prison; kidnapping with voluntary release, a Class 2 felony; escape, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision; and theft by unlawful taking with a value of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
The case against Chuol has been bound over to York County District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
