YORK – James W. Woodard, 34, of York, has been charged with three felonies – one being Class 1C felony – related to controlled substances and the prosecution is seeking that he be designated as a habitual criminal.
He is charged with possession of 28-139 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1C felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of five to 50 years in prison, if convicted; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, if convicted; and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison, if convicted.
If he is found guilty and sentenced to prison and declared to be a habitual criminal, that could enhance sentencing by 10-60 years in prison.
According to court documents, Woods was stopped by a York Police officer for a traffic violation.
The officer said Woodard was found to be driving under suspension and he was informed he was going to be arrested and the vehicle was going to be towed.
The officer alleges in his affidavit filed with the court that Woodard became very agitated and refused to turn over the vehicle’s keys to the officer.
Investigators say Woodard became so agitated that the officer drew his taser and pointed it to the ground as he ordered Woodard to comply.
Eventually, Woodard did comply and he was taken into custody, according to court documents.
A search of the vehicle was conducted and the following objects were allegedly found: two glass pipes containing methamphetamine, 44 grams of methamphetamine in bags, two digital scales with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue, a plastic container with methamphetamine residue and a bong with methamphetamine residue.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in York County District Court.