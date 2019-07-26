YORK – Lawrence B. Garner, 60, of Friend, has been charged with five felonies including assault on an officer and drug-related charges.
He is also accused of being a habitual criminal.
The case has been formally bound over to District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, the York Police Department was dispatched to a business location at the York interchange on the report of a man trying to pass checks with the same numbers that appeared to be fraudulent and it was believed the checks were bad.
When officers arrived, the man fled the scene. He was apprehended and taken to jail.
On his person, jail officials allege they found prescription pills and a pipe with methamphetamine residue.
In the vehicle, the police allege they found a bag of marijuana, numerous checks from two separate businesses, a pipe with marijuana, a wallet containing identification belonging to other individuals, credit and debit cards belonging to other people, two pipes with residue of methamphetamine, a digital scale and another prescription medication.
Garner has been charged with criminal possession (of more than four) financial transaction devices, a Class 2A felony; possession with the intent to distribute an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; assault of an officer, a Class 3A felony; and the prosecution is seeking a habitual criminal enhancement.