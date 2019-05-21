Bradshaw
• A Memorial Day Service will be held at Arborville Cemetery on Monday, May 27 at 2:30 p.m. Nick Wollenburg will be the speaker.
• The Bradshaw Plainfield Cemetery will hold Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
Exeter
• A Memorial Day community coffee, hosted by the William Sullivan American Legion Auxiliary #218 at the Exeter Legion Hall will be held following the morning services at the Exeter Cemetery on May 27. It will begin at 10 a.m. The Exeter-Milligan School Band will perform. The address will be presented by Tim Wilbeck. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Exeter-Milligan High School Gym.
Fairmont
• The Fairmont American Legion Post No. 21 will hold their annual Windsor Loin Dinner on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at the Legion hall. Serving will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $10, under 6 free, and local takeout orders will be delivered by calling 402-268-2811. This year a Quilts of Valor presentation will be awarded at 12:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Friend
• The Friend American Legion/SAL will conduct Memorial Day services on Monday, May 27 with services at Turkey Creek Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and at the Catholic Cemetery at 10 a.m. Full Services will be conducted at Andrew Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Friend Graduate Casey Foster set to be the main speaker. Please bring lawn chairs for your seating. A covered dish dinner will be held at the Legion Hall following the services. The public is invited. In case of inclement weather all services will be held at the Legion Hall.
Henderson
• Come be a part of Nebraska’s history and enjoy a traditional Memorial Day at Farmers’ Valley Cemetery. Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 27, with live music performed by instrumentalist and folk singer Paul Siebert. At 12:15 p.m., a 21-gun salute service will be presented by the Aurora American Legion, honoring the many veterans buried at the cemetery. There will be a potluck meal at the conclusion of the service, followed by Paul Siebert’s program, “Echoes of an Era” funded by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Everyone is invited to join this celebration by bringing some home cooking to share, along with table service, blankets, chairs and/or card tables. Electricity will be available for hot food. Just drive two miles west from the town of Henderson and turn south on “Y” Road. After crossing the Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Valley Road, which will lead to the cemetery. If traveling from Sutton, head north out of town on the blacktop “X” Road. After following the curve to the east, turn north on “Y” Road, which will take you to Farmers’ Valley Road.
• Memorial Day services will be held at the Friesen Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27.
• Memorial Day services will be held at the Bethesda Mennonite Church Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27.
• Memorial Day Services will be held at the Mennonite Cemetery on Monday, May 27 at 11 a.m.
McCool
• Ronald Porter Post 341 of the American Legion will hold its annual Memorial Day service at the McCool Junction Greenwood Cemetery located on Road 3 approximately 2.5 miles west of Highway 81 southwest of McCool Junction, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 27. There will be a guest speaker. Please join us as we honor those who gave their all for our freedoms.
Waco
• Flags for Memorial Day will be put up at the Waco Cemetery on Saturday, May 25 at 7 a.m. (weather permitting) and will be taken down on Monday, May 27 at 7 p.m. There is a job for any and every one.
• A Memorial Day celebration will be held in Waco on Monday, May 27. The Waco CBO will serve breakfast (ham, eggs, toast, orange juice and coffee) at the community building from 8-11 a.m. Memorial Day services will be held at the Waco Cemetery. Anyone wishing to donate a dozen rolls, a dozen muffins or a coffee cake for the breakfast is asked to have their donations at the community building early that morning. Volunteers are needed for the breakfast, for set-up, serving and cleaning up. Youth volunteers are also needed to help serve refills and clear plates. Volunteers can sign up by contacting Brittany Hansen at 402-728-5282.
York
• The York American Legion is looking for volunteers to help put up the Avenue of Flags at Greenwood Cemetery again this year, starting at 7 a.m., on Saturday, May 25. Coffee and rolls will be served at the VFW building on West Fourth Street, after the flags are placed. Everyone is welcome.