SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Morningside College Provost Dr. William C. Deeds recently announced the students who were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”
Tenly Hansen of York, a sophomore biology major, was named to the Dean’s List.
