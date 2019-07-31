YORK – Brittney Jochum, 32, who is an inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women in York, is accused of assaulting another inmate at the prison.
The charge of second degree assault has been bound over to York County District Court.
The charge is a Class 2A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, upon conviction.
Jochum is currently serving a two-year sentence which began in late March. Her current sentence is for two convictions of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in Lancaster County. She was given one year for each conviction, to be served consecutively.
No other information about the alleged assault has been made available.
Arraignment proceedings in District Court are currently pending.