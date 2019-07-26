AURORA -- The Nebraska Archaeological Society (NAS) will hold its next meeting on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1:30 p.m., at the Alice M. Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora.
All meetings of the NAS are open to the general public and everyone interested in archaeology is encouraged to attend. The NAS has members from all areas of Nebraska and several surrounding states and welcomes all interested persons to attend this meeting.
A “Show and Tell” will be held after the meeting.
This is a great opportunity for members and non-members to bring in their artifacts or fossils for possible identification by members of the society.
Archaeology students can pick up application forms for the Dana Deger Memorial Scholarship and Leroy Follis Memorial Scholarship at the meeting. Details can be found on the website: https://sites.google.com/site/webnas/home/scholarship-application.
The Nebraska Archaeological Society endeavors to develop and maintain a better understanding among students and collectors of archaeological material, and professional archaeologists, as well as museums and institutions of learning. The 15th annual Archaeology Show will be held Aug. 17 at the Harvest Hall, Seward County Fairgrounds. Highlights include world-class displays of archaeological artifacts, flint knapping demos, and professional identification of artifacts and bone. Admission is only $5, kids under 12 are free. More information on the Nebraska Archaeological Society can be found on their web site: https://sites.google.com/site/webnas/home. The Nebraska Archaeological Society is a member of the Central States Archaeological Society and further information is available at their web site: http://www.csasi.org/index.htm.
For more information, contact Tom Bryan at tkbryan@live.com, 402-564-4572, or Kevin Hammond at Hammond100@windstream.net. Please put “NAS” in subject line.