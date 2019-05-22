LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 500 undergraduate and graduate students at its 130th commencement on Saturday, May 11.
Brian Maas, bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, Nebraska Synod, delivered the commencement address. Maas was bestowed an Honorary Doctor of Sacred Theology degree. A Honorary Doctor of Laws degree was presented to Frank LaMere, advocate for human and civil rights, and a Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters was presented to Sheryl Snyder, co-founder of Snyder Industries, Inc.
Gold key awards for students who maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout their college careers were awarded to Toree Hempstead of Columbus, Daniel Novinski of Grand Island, Jillian Brown, Jordan Brozek, Carter Lyons, all of Lincoln; Laurel Heskett of Omaha, Karrie Sestak of St. Paul; and Natalia Spengler of Juneau, Alaska.
Silver key awards for students who maintained a 3.99 grade point average throughout their college careers were awarded to Madeline Warrick of Hastings, Atira Meyer, Carolyn Loudon, Dalton McGerr, Bryan Sypal, all of Lincoln; Mary Jerram, Morgan Zabel, both of Omaha, Kylie Sestak of St. Paul, and Sarah Bailey of York.
Other honor graduates are designated below with highest distinction (3.93 or higher GPA), high distinction (3.86-3.92 GPA), and distinction (3.80-3.85 GPA).
York area students who received degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan include: Samantha Due of Friend, Bachelor of Arts, Modern Language Studies, Highest Distinction; Sarah Bailey of York, Bachelor of Arts, English, Highest Distinction, Silver Key; Lauren Boyer of York, Bachelor of Music, Music Education (vocal/instrumental); Alexander Heinz of York, Bachelor of Music, Music Education (vocal/instrumental), High Distinction; Eliott Berthelsen of Aurora, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies; Jacob Kittle of Aurora, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Andrew Stolpe of Aurora, Bachelor of Science, Special Education; Mackenzie Clouse of Friend, Bachelor of Science, Communication, Distinction; Brittany Dose of Hampton, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Special Education; Rebekah Larson of Henderson, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies; Evan Marshall of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Accounting, Highest Distinction; Catherine Pearson of Seward, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Jameson Nickels of York, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Whitney Staehr of York, Bachelor of Science, Biology; Lacey Faris of Stromsburg, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.