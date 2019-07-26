YORK – The Nebraska Public Power District is warning area residents about fraudulent phone calls in which the recipients are threatened about losing electric service.
Mark Becker, media supervisor for NPPD, explained that “a series of robocalls have been going out to Nebraskans throughout the state. The round of calls going out show a caller identification number for NPPD’s Beatrice Power Station. Many Nebraskans are then calling BPS back to question the call. We believe the scammers are ‘spoofing’ this caller ID in an effort to make the scam call appear more legitimate.
“The recording is threatening the caller with having their power shut off and it says they need to call back an 800 number in order to pay their overdue bill. This call and number, of course, are not legitimate and are an attempt to scam folks into paying for a bill that is not legitimate. No one should make any payments if contacted by phone. NPPD only communicates with overdue customers by mail.”
If someone receives such a call, they need to ignore the message and not engage in any sort of way.
Rashes of these types of calls have occurred in the past as well – and NPPD customers are reminded to not respond.