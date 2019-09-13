One injured in accident Friday morning

YORK – A driver was injured early Friday morning when his pickup struck the back of a trailer being pulled by a semi-tractor.
The York Fire Department and the York County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of Roads N and 10, southeast of York, at approximately 8:30 a.m.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said at the scene that a semi pulling a long trailer was eastbound on Road 10 when the driver began to slow down so as to turn north on Road N.
“The driver of the pickup was behind him and ran into the back of the trailer,” Sheriff Vrbka explained. “We are attributing this to the bright morning sun and the dust coming up from the road, which reduced the driver’s visibility.”
The pickup, upon impact, spun and came to rest on the road, facing the north ditch.
Sheriff Vrbka said the pickup driver, who was not identified, sustained injuries and was going to be transferred to York General Hospital by ambulance.
At the scene, firefighters were working to remove the man from the pickup – Sheriff Vrbka said the driver’s injuries were fortunately not life threatening.
The pickup was totaled.
The trailer sustained some damage but it appeared that it could still be moved from the scene by the semi once the all debris was cleared. The driver of the semi/trailer rig was not injured.
