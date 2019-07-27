County Court
• Possession of a controlled substance – Matthew B. Fritz, Gresham, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Fugitive from justice – Terry J. Weldon, no address listed, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Spenser G. Horton, Willis, Mich., fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $25.
• Attempt of a Class 4 felony – Timothy J. Welch, Benedict, sentenced to 60 days jail, given credit for one day already served, ordered to pay $580.54 restitution.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Korey C. Blase, York, fined $500, sentenced to seven days jail, driver’s license revoked six months.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Susan M. Schulz, York, fined $100. Also operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, fined $25.
• Dog running at large, two counts – Thomas M. Gassman, York, fined $25 on each count.
• Theft by unlawful taking, $0-$500 – Don L. Steinshouer, York, fined $150.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Timothy J. Welch, Benedict, fined $100. Also operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, fined $25.
• Driving under the influence, .15+ or refusal (one prior conviction) – Scott A. Folts, York, fined $1,000, sentenced to 30 days jail, ordered to 24 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Issuing a bad check, $0-$500 – Rebecca L. Fouraker, Salem, sentenced to 60 days jail, given credit for 24 days already served, ordered to pay $394 restitution. Also two other counts of issuing a bad check, $0-$500, 60-day jail sentences to be concurrent with the before-mentioned 60-day sentence.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Yonliher Toriac Magana, Grand Island, fined $100.
• Failure to appear when on bail for a felony – Corey S. Martinez, York, dismissed.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Therron Davis Jr., Omaha, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Michael L. Harrelson, Jr., York, fined $300.
• Possession of drug paraphernalia – Isabel F. Earth, Winnebago, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Michael L. Harrelson, Jr., York, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100. Also no valid registration, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Dusty J. Morehead, Utica, fined $300. Also possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – James A. Lyon, York, fined $100.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Bryan G. Sandoval, Kearney, fined $100.
• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Candice L. Hall, Exeter, fined $500.
• Driving during revocation/impoundment – Hodi Al-Jabiri, York, fined $250 and driver’s license revoked one year.
• Harboring a vicious dog – Jessica A. Jensen, York, fined $75.
• Second degree criminal trespassing – Keshawn J. Camacho, address listed as “transient,” sentenced to five days jail and given credit for five days already served.
• Driving under the influence, first offense – Noe Martinez, York, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days jail, ordered to six months probation, driver’s license revoked 60 days.
• Driving under the influence, second offense – Jose E. Rodriguez-Valdez, York, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours jail, ordered to 12 months probation, driver’s license revoked 18 months.
• Driving under suspension/before reinstatement – Justin D. Adams, York, fined $100. Also operating or parking an unregistered vehicle, fined $25. Also no proof of insurance, fined $100.
• Maintaining a nuisance – Thomas Beck, Jr., David City, fined $100.
• Possession of a controlled substance – Edward Earl Burke, York, preliminary hearing waived, bound over to District Court.
• Dog running at large – Theresa M. Fhuere, Bradshaw, fined $25.
• Second degree criminal trespassing – Demarius M. Walker, Lincoln, fined $100, sentenced to 60 days jail, ordered to six months probation, ordered to pay $450 restitution. Also criminal mischief, $0-$500, fined $300, sentenced to 60 days jail (to be served concurrently), ordered to six months probation. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50, sentenced to 60 days jail (to be served concurrently), ordered to six months probation.
• Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – April R. Brown, Des Moines, Iowa, fined $300.
• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500, second subsequent offense – Terri M. Cervantes, Lincoln, sentenced to 90 days jail.
Speeding
• Wyatt D. Graham, Stromsburg, fined $75.
• Brent J. Sharp, Hobart, Ind., dismissed.
• Guillermo Ramirez, Jr., Lexington, fined $75.
• Travis E. Sedersten, Lincoln, fined $125.
• Carolyn G. Grundman, Tulsa, Okla., fined $25.
• Anna Awasu, Lakeville, Minn., fined $75.
• Matthew D. Greser, LaVista, fined $25.
• Laini N. Aiken, Henderson, fined $75.
• Vince A. Janicek, Omaha, fined $75. Also failure to use child passenger restraint, fined $25.
• Jaime Susana Rodriguez, Bradshaw, fined $75.
• Lakwinder Singh, Champaign, Ill., fined $25.
• Jihun Joung, Ooltewah, Tenn., fined $25.
• Mark Lauer, Aurora, Colo., fined $75.
• Lisa M. Bartholow, Omaha, fined $125.
• Steven L. Elloie, Jr., Omaha, fined $300.
• Jonathon M. Booker, Omaha, fined $75.
• Juan M. Orozcodiaz, Phelan, Calif., fined $25.
• Emily M. McClure, Aurora, fined $25.
Traffic violations
• Failure to yield right-of-way – Lorna J. Ruskamp, Dodge, fined $25.
• Improper stopping or parking – Danny M. Kile, Chino Valley, Ariz., fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Pedro P. Arce Rodriguez, Grand Island, fined $25.
• Careless driving – Jason R. Rochester, Newmarket, Ontario, fined $100. Also speeding, fined $200.
• Careless driving – Tanner S. Kline, Stromsburg, fined $100.
• Driving on shoulder of highway – Antonio R. Mendieta, Hastings, fined $25. Also violation of a hand-held wireless communication device regulation, fined $200.
• Operating or parking an unregistered vehicle – Caleb J. Pawling, Aurora, fined $25.
• Reckless driving, first offense – Michele E. Wentling, York, fined $300.
• Disobeying stop lights – Jeffrey J. Meradith, York, fined $75.
• Failure to use caution while passing stopped emergency vehicles – Richard Ramos, Aurora, Colo., fined $100.
• No operator’s license – Cristian Castro Romero, Des Moines, Iowa, fined $75. Also speeding, fined $125.
• No valid registration – David J. Tyma, Jr., Omaha, fined $25.
• Illegal U-turn – Lee K. Saltzgaber, Pleasant Dale, fined $25.
• Violation of a stop or yield sign – Kent Spader, York, fined $75.
• Careless driving – Nancy Muchado, York, fined $100.
• Operating or parking an unregistered vehicle – Amber Shearer, York, fined $25. Also failure to appear or comply, fined $50.
• No operator’s license – Brayan J. Rodriguez, York, fined $75.
• Failure to stay in lane – Jay D. Walton, Waverly, fined $25.
• No operator’s license – Girmay G. Gebremedhin, Greeley, Colo., fined $75.