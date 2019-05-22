YORK – After a long informational session, many public discussions and three ordinance readings, the York City Council agreed unanimously that PEX plumbing material can now be allowed in properties inside city limits.
Previously, it had not been allowed and a number of developers argued that having copper as their only option was too expensive and unnecessary.
The ordinance says water service lines from the water main to the water meter inside the structure must be copper. Water distribution lines after the water may be PEX or copper.
It also says “all PEX materials and fittings must meet product code specifications and must be sized and installed strictly per manufacturer’s instructions which shall be provided to the building inspector.”
Also included is that water distribution lines that are two inch in diameter and larger must be copper.
PEX may be used in residential, commercial or industrial applications as specified.
And PEX tubing cannot be installed within the first 18 inches of piping connected to a water heater.
“We have talked through this topic extensively,” said Mayor Barry Redfern.
The council agreed and passed without further conversation during their most recent regular meeting.