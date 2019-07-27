YORK -- The City of York has received funding for a Purchase/Rehab/Resale (PRR) program to upgrade the quality of existing housing stock within the City of York and to provide financial assistance for the purchase of safe, decent, single-family housing to low to moderate income home buyers.
The goal is to assist persons/families in need, improve the availability of quality housing, and promote homeownership.
“We received this funding from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development last June. The purpose of this program is to rehab the existing housing stock in the City of York and help get families into quality, affordable housing,” said Derek Dauel, York County Development Corporation’s development coordinator.
The program is funded through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and will be implemented in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law (The Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988).
The PRR program begins with an eligible person/family identifying a housing unit they would like to buy or the City of York may purchase a speculative property that is in need of rehabilitation in order to satisfy the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Housing Quality Standards (HQS) and local standards for existing housing quality. The City of York will purchase the unit, perform the necessary rehabilitation, and resell the unit to the applicant while also providing down payment assistance. The money received from the sale of the home goes back into a revolving pool of money to continue rehabilitating homes. Down payment assistance can be as much as 10% of the purchase price and takes the form of a deferred, no-interest loan on the property that is due on sale.
“These houses that we are finding are solid, family homes, they just need a little money spent on updating both the interior and exterior of the homes,” explained Dauel.
The homes will receive anywhere from $5,000-$24,999 injected into rehab efforts. The maximum amount that can be spent on rehab is $24,999.
Here is a short listing of some of the eligible repairs: structural, HVAC systems, gutters, water heater, electrical, plumbing, weatherization, general maintenance, handicapped accessibility, relief of overcrowding, safety and code deficiencies.
The program is being administered through the York County Development Corporation (YCDC) offices with the help of the City of York offices and Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) offices. The rehab work is contracted out by SENDD and performed by area workers.
“We want to use area electricians, plumbers and builders whenever possible; they just need to have the proper certificates to work on these projects since we are dealing with federal dollars. To get that certification, you can contact SENDD and they will get you the proper information,” said Dauel.
Pre-approval for a mortgage loan is necessary for application. Applications can be picked up at the City Hall, York County Development Corporation offices, or from local realtors.
Other requirements include: the annual household income cannot exceed the HUD guidelines established (one individual in the household cannot make more than $40,400; two- $46,200; three - $51,950; four - $57,700; five - $62,350; six - $66,950; seven - $71,550; and eight - $76,200).
Homebuyers must invest at least $1,000 of their own funds towards the home purchase and must reside in home as the primary residence during the life of the down payment assistance loan.
The program started last June and Dauel has been working on the program since he was hired in November. Since June 2018, the PRR program has been able to finish one home from start to finish.
The program is expecting to have another two homes finished by mid-August. This would bring the completed number of houses to three.
To receive the second phase of funding, over $500,000, the program needs to finish another three homes.
“The funding we are receiving from DED is coming in multiples rounds. The first round provided funding of $283,000 to finish six homes by November 2019. That dollar amount has affected how many homes we could purchase, and rehab, at one time. But when we get to our goal of six houses, we will have more money in our pool to work on more houses at one time,” Dauel said.
To get more information on the Purchase Rehab Resell program, contact your local realtor, city hall, the York County Development Corporation, or Jake with Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD). SENDD phone and email: 402-475-2560 and jvalentine@sendd.org. Specific calls or emails can be directed to Dauel, development coordinator, at YCDC, 402-362-3333 or email: ddauel@yorkdevco.com.