YORK – The special election regarding the potential recall of York Mayor Orval Stahr will be done by mail.
According to the York County Clerk’s office, all registered voters in the City of York will receive a ballot by mail. Voters can then mark their ballots and mail them back to the clerk/election commissioner.
According to the clerk’s office, those who are not already registered but want to participate in this special election will have certain deadlines to become registered. All voter registrations filed online, with the department of motor vehicles or by mail must be done by Jan. 25. The last day to register in person (at the election office in the courthouse) to participate in this special election, is 6 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 1.
The election ballots will be mailed to all registered voters in the city of York between Jan. 22 and Feb. 4.
Ballots must be returned to the county clerk’s office by or on the official election day, which is Feb. 12.
The clerk’s office says “registered voters wishing to vote in the special election who will be absent from their residence during that time may contact the county election office at 510 North Lincoln Avenue, York, NE 68467 or they can call 402-362-7759. The use of the ballot marking device will be available.”