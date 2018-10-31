Centennial
>> The Centennial Jr. High and High School Music Concert will be held on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.
>> Centennial will hold a Veterans Day Program on Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
>> Centennial FFA members will hold their Fall Harvest Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 11.
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet on Monday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m.
>> The Centennial One-Act Team will compete at the Southern Nebraska Conference Play Production competition at Centennial on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
>> Centennial will compete at the All-State Music Contest on from Wednesday, Nov. 14 through Friday, Nov. 16.
>> Centennial will have a two-hour late start on Friday, Nov. 16 due to Teacher In-Service.
Cross County
>> Cross County students will Celebrate Creativity on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
>> The Cross County One Act Team will compete at Loup City on Friday, Nov. 2.
>> The Cross County High School and Middle School Robotics teams will compete at Omaha Benson on Saturday, Nov. 3.
>> Classes at Cross County will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7 due to Teacher In-Service.
>> The Cross County Booster Club will meet Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 6:30 p.m., at the media center.
>> Cross County 6th Graders will participate in D.A.R.E. graduation on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m.
>> The Cross County One Act Team will compete at Kearney on Friday, Nov. 9.
>> Cross County will present a Veterans Day Program on Friday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m.
>> The Cross County Board of Education will meet Monday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m., in the media center.
>> The Cross County One Act Team will give a public performance at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
>> Cross County students will compete at the All-State Music competition on Nov. 14-16.
>> The Cross County One Act Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference Play Production competition on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
>> The annual Lindsay Larson Food Drive will continue until Nov. 16. The family of Lindsay Larson will be collecting food for the upcoming holiday season for local families. Donated food can be dropped off at the Cross County school office. All donated food will be given to Blue Valley before Thanksgiving.
>> A Robotics Tour will be stopping at Cross County on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Exeter-Milligan
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold their FCCLA/One Act Luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m.
>> Exeter-Milligan 10th graders will take a Pre-ACT Test on Monday, Nov. 5.
>> There will be no school on Nov. 6 for Exeter-Milligan students in grades K-8 as the elementary teachers and support staff will be attending a professional development opportunity in York.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Honor Society invites all Veterans and their spouses for coffee and rolls on Monday, Nov. 12 in the cafeteria at the Exeter site at 9:30 a.m. The Veterans Day program will follow at 10 a.m. in the gym.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13 in Exeter.
>> Exeter FCCLA members will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will compete at All State Band/Choir on Nov. 14-16.
>> The Exeter-Milligan One Act Team will compete at the Crossr oads Conference Play Production competition on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Shickley.
>> Exeter-Milligan Jr. High and Freshman students will participate in a Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
>> Exeter-Milligan students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 15.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central will hold Picture Retakes on Thursday, Nov. 1.
>> Fillmore Central FFA members will attend the Pathways to Careers Conference on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3.
>> Fillmore Central will hold Opening Night for L Street/Choir/One Acts on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rialto II Theater.
>> Fillmore Central will have an Academic Booster Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.
>> The Fillmore Central FFA officers will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and the chapter will then meet at 6:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central FFA members will compete at District Livestock Judging at the York County Fairgrounds in York on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
>> Fillmore Central students will compete in a Freshman Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
>> Fillmore Central will dismiss at 1:05/1:20/1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7 for a Teacher Workday.
>> Fillmore Central FCCLA officers will meet at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8.
>> The Fillmore Central One Act team will compete in York on Saturday, Nov. 10.
>> The Fillmore Central School Board will meet on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> Winter sports practices will begin at Fillmore Central on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> The Fillmore Central One Act Play Team will compete at the Southern Nebraska Conference Play Production competition at Centennial on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
>> Fillmore Central FCCLA members will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
>> Fillmore Central National Honor Society/Student Council will meet at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.
>> Fillmore Central FBLA Money Smart will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.
>> Fillmore Central will hold a Speech Workday on Saturday, Nov. 17.
Hampton
>> The Hampton One Act Play Team will compete at York College on Saturday, Nov. 3.
>> Hampton students will attend the FFA District VII EDGE Conference in Central City on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
>> The Hampton One Act Play Team will compete at Scotia Central Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
>> There will be no school at Hampton on Friday, Nov. 9.
>> Hampton will host a Veteran’s Day Program at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12 featuring speaker Corey Scheidemann.
>> The Hampton Junior High Barbershop Chorus will travel to Lincoln on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
>> Classes at Hampton will dismiss at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 14 for Teacher In-Service.
>> Hampton students will participate in All-State Band/Chorus on Wednesday, Nov. 14 in Lincoln.
>> The Hampton One Act Play Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference Play Production competition at Cross County on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
>> The Hampton One Act Play Team will give a performance for the community on Sunday, Nov. 18 at 3 p.m. in the South Gym.
Heartland
>> There will be no classes at Heartland on Friday, Nov. 2 due to Teacher Professional Development.
>> Heartland FFA members will attend the Pathways 2 Careers on Saturday, Nov. 3.
>> Heartland will hold their Fall Vocal Concert on Monday, Nov. 5 starting at 7:30 p.m.
>> Heartland will hold D.A.R.E. Graduation on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.
>> Heartland Community Schools will present a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> The Heartland Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> The Heartland One Act Team will compete at the Southern Nebraska Conference Play Production competition at Centennial on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
>> AMI Freshman and Jr. High students will compete at a Quiz Bowl in Seward on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
>> Heartland students will attend UNL Math Day on Thursday, Nov. 15.
High Plains
>> High Plains FFA members will attend the Pathways 2 Careers in Grand Island on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3.
>> The High Plains One Act Team will compete at the One Act Festival in Columbus on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
>> Classes at High Plains will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
>> The High Plains One Act Team will give a public performance on Sunday, Nov. 11.
>> The High Plains Band will participate in the Central City Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> High Plains Community Schools will have a Veteran’s Day Program on Monday, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m. in the High School gym in Polk. Again this year all students in grades K-12 will be attending the program and we are excited about the scheduled speakers and performances.
>> The High Plains Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12 at Clarks.
>> The High Plains FFA will hold their Fall Banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
>> The High Plains One Act Play Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference Play Production competition at Cross County on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
>> High Plains National Honor Society will hold an Induction Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 16.
McCool
>> McCool will hold their One Act Opening Night/Talent Show on Thursday, Nov. 1.
>> McCool FFA members will attend the Pathways 2 Careers on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3.
>> The McCool One Act Team will compete at Norfolk on Saturday, Nov. 3.
>> McCool will hold Cheer Practice at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.
>> The McCool FFA members will meet at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5.
>> McCool will have a late start on Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.
>> McCool FFA members will compete at District Livestock Judging in York on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
>> The McCool One Act Team will compete at Scotia on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
>> The McCool Student Council will meet at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7.
>> The McCool One Act Team will compete in York on Saturday, Nov. 10.
>> McCool will hold Cheer Practice at 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> McCool will host a Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> The McCool HOPE Squad will meet on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> The first day of Winter Sports practices at McCool will be on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> The McCool School Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> The McCool One Act Play Team will compete at the Crossroads Conference Play Production competition at Cross County on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
>> McCool 8th graders will visit UNL on Thursday, Nov. 15.
>> Classes at McCool will dismiss at 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.
>> McCool will hold Elementary, Jr. High and High School Student Support meetings on Thursday, Nov. 16 starting at 3 p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran
>> The St. Paul School fall bazaar will be held Sunday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., at the St. Paul gym. There will be many craft booths and home-based businesses present. Soup and cinnamon rolls will be served. Freewill donations will be accepted with proceeds benefitting school projects. This will benefit the St. Paul Parents’ Association. To reserve booth space, contact Heather Meyer at 620-654-7146.
York
>> The York One Act Team will give a community performance on Thursday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at the York High School Theater.
>> York FFA members will attend the Pathways 2 Careers in Grand Island on Friday, Nov. 2 and Saturday, Nov. 3.
>> The York FFA Harvest Moon Dinner will be held at the Holthus Convention Center in York on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
>> York FFA members will participate in District Livestock Judging at the York County Fairgrounds in York on Tuesday, Nov. 6 and Wednesday, Nov. 7.
>> York High School will hold their ACES Induction ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at the York High School Theater.
>> Winter sports practices will start at York High School on Monday, Nov. 12.
>> York High School will have Picture Retakes on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
>> York High School students will participate in All-State Band/Choir on Nov. 14-16.
>> York High School students will compete in a Freshman Quiz Bowl on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
>> York High School Juniors will visit UNK on Wednesday, Nov. 14.
>> York High athletes will take winter sports pictures at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.
>> The York High School Winter Sports Parents Meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15.