Centennial
>> The Centennial Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
>> The first day of classes at Centennial will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14 with classes dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
Cross County
>> Sixth grade and new student orientation will be held Monday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., at the Cross County School.
>> The Cross County Board of Education will meet at the media center on Monday, Aug. 12, at 6:50 p.m., for a public hearing on the proposed wellness policy. The regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
>> A back-to-school open house will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m. A free hamburger meal will be served. Students can find their classrooms and say hello to their teachers.
>> The laptop deployment night at Cross County School will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the east gym for all students in seventh through 12th grade. Parents and students must be present to receive a laptop.
>> Cross County School will start classes on Thursday, Aug. 15, with a 1 p.m. dismissal.
>> The Cross County Cash for Camps fundraiser will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 6:30 p.m. It will be immediately following sports scrimmages. The guest speaker will be V.J. Smith, author of the best-selling book, “The Richest Man in Town.” Tickets for a burger dinner, steak dinner or speaker only event can be purchased online at CougarsCashFor Camps.weebly.com. Auction items may be viewed at the site as well.
Exeter-Milligan
>> All Exeter-Milligan students new to the district or wishing to change their schedule can meet with Mrs. Kovanda from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> Fall sports practices will begin at Exeter-Milligan on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> Exeter-Milligan will hold an open house on Monday, Aug. 12 from 5 – 7 p.m. Elementary students are encouraged to bring their school supplies during the open house.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Boosters will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. in the music room at the Milligan site. This meeting is open to all Exeter-Milligan parents and patrons.
>> The Exeter-Milligan Board of Education will meet at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 in Milligan.
>> The Grades 7 – 12 laptop roll-out will be done on the first day of school Wednesday, Aug. 14. Studens should bring completed laptop paperwork and the appropriate laptop deployment payment.
>> The first day of school at Exeter-Milligan will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Classes will dismiss at 2:20 p.m. that day.
>> Exeter-Milligan TeamMates will meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16.
Fillmore Central
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Elementary Open House on Monday, Aug. 12 from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central will hold 9th Grade/New Student Laptop Checkout on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Middle School Pool Basho on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 3 – 4:30 p.m. at the Fairmont Pool.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their Middle School Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. in Fairmont.
>> Fillmore Central will hold their first day of school on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Heartland
>> Heartland will hold 7th Grade Orientation and Orientation for new students in grade 8-12 along with their parents on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.
>> Heartland will hold a Concussion Awareness and Sports Information meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.
>> Fall sports practices will begin at Heartland on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> The Heartland Board of Education will meet on Monday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m.
>> Heartland will hold their Elementary Open House at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
>> The first day of classes at Heartland will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
>> Monday, Aug. 19 will be the start of Jr. High Football practice at Heartland.
High Plains
>> High Plains will hold a Middle School/High School Open House at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> The High Plains School Board will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 at Clarks.
>> The first day of school at High Plains will be on Tuesday, Aug. 13 with classes dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
>> High Plains will hold a Back To School Celebration on Friday, Aug. 16 at Clarks.
McCool
>> The McCool Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
>> Fall sports practices will begin on Monday, Aug. 12 at McCool.
>> McCool will hold their K-12 Open House from 5:30 – 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.
>> The first day of classes at McCool will be on Friday, Aug. 16 with classes dismissing at 12:30 p.m.
York Public
>> York Public Schools will be holding new student registration on Aug. 1 and 2, at the following times:
• York Elementary School: Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Aug. 2, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
• York Middle School: Aug 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.
• York High School: Aug. 1 and 2, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., and 1-3 p.m.
>> York Elementary School will hold their Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
>> York Middle School will be holding their Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
>> York High School will be holding their Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.