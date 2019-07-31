Preschool >> Book bag, 1 box Kleenex; (2) boxes 24 regular crayons; 2 large glue sticks; Huggies brand baby wipes.
Kindergarten, Mrs. Pflueger >> (2) boxes of 24 regular crayons; 6 large glue sticks; 4 sharpened pencils; 2 pencil erasers; book bag; 2 boxes Kleenex; 2 containers of disinfecting wipes (Lysol of Clorox); hand sanitizer; headphones for iPad (no earbuds); gym shoes (preferably velcro).
Kindergarten, Mrs. Rathjen >> (2) boxes of 24 regular crayons; 6 large glue sticks; 4 sharpened pencils; book bag; 2 boxes Keenex; 2 containers of disinfecting wipes (Lysol of Clorox); headphones for iPad (no ear buds); gym shoes (preferably velcro).
First Grade, Mrs. Capler >> (2) boxes 24 regular crayons; (12) #2 pencils; 4 small glue sticks; 2 thin dry-erase markers; book bag; child’s scissors; plastic container for storage of supplies (approximately 8 ½” x 5 ½”); 3 boxes Kleenex; ear buds or headphones; 2 containers Clorox wipes; hand sanitizer.
First Grade, Mrs. Stutzman >> (2) boxes 24 regular crayons; (12) #2 pencils; 4 glue sticks; 2 thin dry-erase markers; book bag; child’s scissors; plastic container for storage of supplies (approximately 8 ½” x 5 ½”); 3 boxes Kleenex; earbuds of headphones; 1 big eraser; 1 container Clorox or Lysol wipes.
Second Grade, Eller and Goplin >> Book bag; (1) box of 24 crayons; 2 large glue sticks; 1 large eraser; (12) #2 pencils; child’s scissors; 2 boxes of colored pencils; 3 plastic-coated folder with 2 pockets; plastic container for storage of supplies; ear buds for iPad; 2 boxes of Kleenex; 4 dry erase markers; hand sanitizer; Lysol wipes.
Third Grade, Mrs. Ericson >> Pencils; 3 glue sticks; colored pencils; 2 thin dry-erase markers; red ink pen; scissors; small pencil box for storage of supplies; 3 wide-ruled, bound notebooks; 1 pocket folder; ruler with centimeter and inch margins; book bag; 1 box Kleenex; 1 container wet wipes.
Third Grade, Ms. Branting >> 2 folders (red and purple); 2 wide-ruled spiral notebooks (red and purple); 1 composition notebook; small pencil box/pouch; colored pencils and/or crayons; pencils; pencil cap erasers; 2 red ink pens; 2 glue sticks; 4 dry erase markers; 2 highlighters; scissors; 2 boxes of Kleenex; 1 container Clorox wipes.
Fourth Grade, Jazwick and Nienhueser >> Pencils; pencil cap erasers; red ink pens; highlighters; 2 packs dry-erase markers; 2 dry erasers; pencil pouch (no boxes); 3 wide-ruled spiral notebooks (green, yellow and blue); (4) plastic three hole punch folders (Green yellow and blue; scissors; 24-count colored pencils; 3 glue sticks; 2 boxes of Kleenex.
Fifth Grade, Mrs. Demers >> Highlighter; pencils; scissors (Fiskars No. 7 or similar size); colored pencils; 2-3 dry-erase makers; pencil pouch (no boxes); 1 jumbo-size stretchy book cover; (2) wide-ruled, single-subject spiral notebooks; 4 folders (red, blue, purple and green); 1 sturdy folder of any design (for privacy), earbuds for iPad; composition notebook; 2 glue sticks, kleenex; (2) packs of 3”x3” sticky notes; one notebook (single subject of any design).
Fifth Grade, Mrs. Phillips >> 5 folders (red, blue, purple and green); 5 wide-ruled single-subject spiral notebooks (red, purple and green): 1 jumbo-size stretchy book cover; scissors (Fiskars No. 7 or similar size); 2 glue sticks; 4 dry-erase markers; 2 boxes of Kleenex; pencil box or pouch; pencils; pencil cap erasers; 1 composition notebook; 1 highlighter; Lysol wipes; hand sanitizer; ear buds for iPad; (2) packages 3”x3” sticky notes.
Middle School Classroom >> Several pencils (both wooden & mechanical); ink pens (red, blue or black); 2 highlighters of different colors; 3-hole pencil pouch that would fit into a binder; (1) three-ring pocket folder (design of your choice); ear bud headphones for laptop; Trapper Keeper with zipper or Velcro; college loose leaf paper -150 sheets (lined); binder; 7 folders - red, yellow, purple, green, blue, orange, grey or black.
Middle School Physical Education >> Deodorant; indoor tennis shoes; t-shirt; athletic type shorts; lock for locker (optional).