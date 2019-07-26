Fairmont Senior Center
• The Fairmont Senior Center will host an ice cream social on Tuesday, July 30, from 3-5 p.m. An assortment of pies will also be served. Freewill donations will be accepted and everyone is invited to attend.
Gresham Seniors
• The Gresham seniors’ potluck dinner will be held Monday, Aug. 5, at noon at the Gresham Community Center.
Stromsburg Senior Center
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a birthday/anniversary party at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 26.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a Pool Tournament starting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29.
• The Stromsburg Senior Center will hold a volunteer meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30.