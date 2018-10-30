YORK – Nathan Hunnicutt, 27, of Grand Rapids, Mich., has been sentenced for a situation in which $150,000 worth of marijuana and THC products were found in his vehicle.
“The traffic stop was initiated by a York County Sheriff’s deputy at mile marker 348, which is at the Bradshaw interchange, on July 8,” York County Sheriff Lt. Paul Vrbka earlier explained. “The deputy smelled marijuana and the occupants of the vehicle admitted to smoking marijuana. A search was conducted and deputies found 10 pounds of high grade marijuana, eight pounds of edible marijuana products and 20 grams of THC oil. The street value was estimated at $150,000.”
Hunnicutt was the driver of the vehicle.
This past week, in York County District Court, he was sentenced to three years of traditional probation.