YORK – The York County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who is now officially considered as missing.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that a deputy found a vehicle abandoned along Interstate 80 1 ½ miles west of the Bradshaw exit on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s department received a call from a local farmer who said he saw a person, on foot, approximately ½ mile north of the Bradshaw exit on Road H. Sheriff Vrbka said that when the farmer called out to the person, she ran into the cornfield.
“We’ve had deputies out searching ever since,” Sheriff Vrbka said, “and we have found no one.”
Based on the ownership of the abandoned vehicle, it was determined its driver was Jadey Jenkins, 30, of Omaha.
“We contacted her mother who lives in Oregon and her fiancé who lives in Omaha,” Sheriff Vrbka explained further. “Her fiancé drove here to speak with us and it’s been determined that no one has seen her since.”
Jenkins, a white female, is likely without shoes and has no phone with her, he said.
The sheriff’s department has been assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol in the search. Troopers with an airplane searched the area using infrared technology and a drone was deployed as well. He said deputies have been searching that entire region of the county, going to farmsteads and through buildings, as well as talking to all those live in that area.
No one has been found.
“We have talked to a lot of people in the area, but we just are coming up with nothing,” Sheriff Vrbka said. “If anyone gave this woman a ride, or saw her, or talked to her, or know anything about this situation, we are asking that you call us immediately.”
The sheriff’s department can be reached at 402-362-4927.
