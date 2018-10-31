YORK — Two faculty members of Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School won honors at the recent Nebraska District of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod (LCMS) Conference.
Little Blessings Preschool director and teacher Andrea Way and EMLS’s Rev. Mike Neidow won the district-wide awards for their excellence in LCMS education.
Way won the Nebraska District Early Childhood Educator of the Year, and Neidow was awarded the Shepherd of the Year. Nebraska District Early Childhood Educator of the Year is for early childhood and preschool teachers; the Nebraska District Shepherd of the Year is for "Pastors who serve an LCMS congregation with a school, early childhood center, preschool, daycare, or other educational facility," according to the Nebraska District LCMS website.
"Having two people awarded for one school is rare," said EFLS Principal Brad Wellmann.
Nebraska District LCMS covers the state of Nebraska not including the panhandle. In this district are 243 congregations with 71 Lutheran schools (35 free-standing early childhood centers, 32 elementary schools, and 4 high schools). These Lutheran schools have a total of more than 450 teachers, and there are 231 active pastors in the district.
Way and Neidow didn’t know they had won until the conference’s awards ceremony. Wellmann, who is fairly new to EFLS, had to keep it a secret while compiling information. "I had been here two months," he said. "It was fun knowing the secret the whole time."
Way said she was shocked to find she had won. "I had no clue whatsoever," she said, recalling that it was an emotional moment.
Peers, pastors, parents, school board members, current or former students, and members of the congregation were eligible to nominate candidates. During the awards presentation, parts of the nomination materials were read. Both Way and Neidow had glowing recommendations.
Among the remarks about Way: "Walking into either of her [Way’s] preschool classrooms brings a smile to your face and joy to your heart. You can see her love for Christ as well as her love of teaching spread on the walls, in the conversations she has with students and parents and in the activities and lessons she is teaching"; "She introduces Biblical principles and academic skills, while showing both students and parents the Christian path and sharing the message of Christ’s love and grace"; "She is a true friend to staff/colleagues as well. She offers support and encouragement to everyone around her." Way was nominated by Justin Bangert, former EFLS principal.
The many positive comments about Neidow were numerous as well. A few included: "When Pastor Mike enters a room (or playground), there is an instant increase of noise and the students are super excited to see him, hug him, get an elevator ride and or play with him"; "Each of the kids feel the unconditional love of Christ through Pastor Mike, as he shows them their value and worth. He is actively engaged with the students, playing with them on the playground, eating lunch with them and taking an interest in their academics"; "He is one of those people that is approachable and always willing to give a helping hand to students and staff as needed, and he has a great sense of humor as well"; "When students and adults are struggling with life’s difficulties, he’s always got an open door to listen, guide and pray with that individual." Neidow was nominated by National Lutheran School Accreditation (NLSA) visits team captain Don Weber and Justin Bangert.
Wellmann said that Way and Neidow are in particularly important positions as the "first contacts" with the young students. "At that age if you can get them on the right track, that’s huge," Wellmann said.
Way and Neidow’s enthusiasm for helping children is deep-seated, Way said. "Kids need teachers that care about them. They need to feel loved not just to feel like a number in a classroom. My students become one of my kids when they are in my classroom and well afterwards."