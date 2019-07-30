YORK—“Everything fell into place” for St. Joseph Catholic School’s new principal, Mary Jo Leininger.
“I’ve known Msgr. [James] Reinert for years,” she explained.
The school’s history far precedes Leininger and Msgr. Reinert’s friendship. In May of 1890 a group of Ursuline nuns from Illinois arrived in York to open a new school. In September of that year 46 children from St. Joseph parish were attending school on the grounds of the current site.
Fast-forward to the 2019-2020 school year: about 80 students are expected to walk through St. Joseph Catholic School’s doors, which teaches students in grades preschool – eighth grade.
While enrollment has fluctuated over the years, the heart and soul those 15 Ursuline nuns brought to York in 1890 has changed very little.
Leininger said that she had a good feeling as soon as she walked through St. Joseph School’s doors. “When you walk into a school you can just tell,” she said. “The culture at St. Joseph is very, very positive and it’s very much a tight community.”
Leininger said that she sees little that needs to be changed at the school. “There are a lot of things here that are working,” she said, but added that there are a few little things she hopes to adjust. “We are adopting a new math series that has a lot of potential.” Leininger said that this innovative program incorporates both web-based and traditional teaching methods.
Among the changes at St. Joseph Catholic School are the additions of three other educators: Cassondra Anderson, Cindy Lackey, Diane McCray and Angie Johnson.
Leininger said she has already been impressed by St. Joseph Catholic School’s faculty and staff. “The hours that they put in have just been remarkable.”
“They [teachers] want to be here – not for monetary benefits, but something greater,” Leininger said. “It really speaks to the Christian principles that you want to emulate.”
St. Joseph’s Catholic School Hours
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.