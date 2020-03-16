OMAHA -- Two new cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Douglas County residents, including one that was announced Saturday, March 14, as being under investigation. The Douglas County Health Department has continued an extensive contact investigation and determined there also are additional public exposures.
One of these individuals, a woman in her 40s, traveled and was exposed to an earlier confirmed case. The other person, a woman in her 30s, was involved in the Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont at the end of February.
The additional public exposures occurred during the following times.
Monday, March 2 at Walmart on 120th Street from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3 at Walmart on 180th and Wright form 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4:
• Walmart on 120th Street from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• The bus from Barrett’s Barleycorn Pub and Grill at 4322 Leavenworth to the Creighton basketball game against Georgetown.
• The Creighton-Georgetown basketball game at CHI Health Center.
• Patty McGown’s, 45th and Center after the game from 9:30 to 11:30.
• Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 5, the Walmart at 11350 Wickersham Blvd. in Gretna from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday, March 6, the Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
On Saturday, March 7:
• The Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• The Creighton-Seton Hall basketball game at CHI Health Center.
• The Stadium Club from 4-5 p.m.;
• Barry O’s Tavern from 5-6 p.m.;
• The Jackson Street Tavern from 6-7 p.m.
• Drastic Plastic inside the Monster Club from 7-9 p.m.
• Winchester’s at 70th and Q from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.
On Tuesday, March 10, outdoor patio at the Kona Grill in Village Point from 5-9 p.m.
On Wednesday, March 11:
• Walgreens on 24th and L from 1:30-2 p.m.
• The Hy-Vee on 50th and Center from 5-5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, March 12, the Walmart at 168th and West Maple from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and from 9-10 p.m.
These are considered low-risk exposures. If you were in these locations during the times listed, please monitor yourself for symptoms that include a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms, or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling. Please tell them about any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. We ask that you call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
DCHD epidemiologists will continue contact investigations with everyone who is a confirmed COVID-19 case. The county now has 16 confirmed cases including one traveler, but not including anyone brought to Nebraska Medicine’s Quarantine or Biocontainment Units.
DCHD’s information line remains open to anyone with general questions about COVID-19. That number, (402) 444-3400, is answered weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Any person who has questions outside those hours is asked to call the United Way’s 2-1-1 Resource Hotline.
Douglas County epidemiologists are assisting Virginia with the Public Health investigation of a business traveler from that state who was in Omaha on business to determine if any action is needed.
