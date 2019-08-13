A Grand Island Public Schools principal had a blood alcohol content (BAC) two times the legal limit of 0.08% when he was stopped by the Central City Police Department Sunday evening.
According to Central City Police Chief Mark Hogue, Shoemaker Elementary Principal Lee Wolfe was traveling on Highway 30 in Central City around 7 p.m. Sunday when he was stopped due to having expired license plates. It was also discovered that he was driving under the influence with his son in the car after a breath test was administered.
Hogue declined to disclose the age of Wolfe’s son who was in the vehicle with him at the time, but said he was younger than 16, per the charges.
Hogue said Wolfe was cooperative during the traffic stop where he was ultimately arrested on charges of driving under the influence with a passenger under 16 years old and for expired license plates.
According to a GIPS press release, GIPS leadership was made aware of Wolfe’s arrest Sunday. Wolfe spoke with Shoemaker staff on Monday afternoon and sent a message to Shoemaker families.
“I want all Shoemaker families to know I feel terrible about how this reflects upon Shoemaker, Grand Island Public Schools, myself and my family,” he said in a statement. “While I am not at liberty to provide any more details, I do want everyone to know I will do whatever it takes to move forward professionally and personally to restore your trust.”
GIPS declined to comment further on the matter.
“Mr. Wolfe is preparing with his staff for the start of the school year and we expect him to receive his due process,” the district said.
Wolfe was named the administrator of the year at GIPS’ back to school event Thursday.