YORK – A 44-year-old Goehner woman is accused of her fifth DUI after being arrested in York County.
The case against Brandee L. Schulz has been bound over to York County District Court where arraignment proceedings are pending.
According to court documents, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were alerted that she was driving on Interstate 80 while under a 15-year revocation of her driver’s license.
They were also alerted that she had two separate convictions of third offense DUI (driving under the influence).
The arresting officer says in the court documents he stopped her vehicle due to fictitious plates and when making contact he allegedly smelled alcohol.
The court documents indicate that a preliminary breath test administered to Schulz had a .215 result (with .08 being the legal limit). At that point, she was arrested.
The court documents say another test was administered later, with a result of .194.
The trooper acknowledges in the court affidavit that Schulz had DUI convictions on Jan. 27, 2005; Jan. 16, 2014; March 2, 2015; and March 16, 2017.
She has been charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level higher than .15 and with four prior convictions, which is a Class 2 felony; and driving while revoked from a DUI conviction, a Class 4 felony.