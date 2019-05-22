YORK—Nebraska Correction Center for Women in York (NCCW) employees are helping athletes from York to get to the Special Olympics.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) has been going strong since 1981, with the purpose of bringing awareness to the Special Olympics. Initially Special Olympics of Nebraska reached out to Nebraska Correctional Center for Women-York (NCCW)’s facilities director, who asked NCCW Corrections Sergeant Devin Davis for assistance. From there, NCCW decided to volunteer in York’s LETR.
The 5K has been conducted by NCCW’s leadership for three years. “Former Warden Davidson asked me to host the May 2017 event,” Davis said.
For the last two years NCCW employee Erika Garcia has spearheaded NCCW’s involvement.
She said both years have been learning experiences, right down to mapping out the route. “In 2017 we used the high school track and ran or walked a certain number of laps to equal a 5K,” she said. It worked well, Garcia said, but she noticed Lincoln torch runs set up their routes through town. “I thought it would be cool if we could do that as well,” Garcia said.
Figuring out where to direct participants didn’t come easily. “In 2018 I drove around trying to find a route that was not going to interrupt traffic too much and was approximately 3.1 miles,” Garcia said. “I drove around and we wanted to start at a park or somewhere large enough for a gathering. It took a while but I got it figured out.”
On York’s Torch Run, participants headed from East Hill Park accompanied, fittingly, by local law enforcement. Garcia said 2019’s participant count had gone down. “I think most people might’ve had reservations because of the predicted weather, since the weather initially called for thunderstorms,” she said.
The Torch Run is an opportunity for athletes to carry the Flame of Hope. This symbolic torch is carried to opening ceremonies for Special Olympics’ local, state and the summer and winter games. Law enforcement officers from around the world gather to carry the Flame of Hope every two years in recognition of the World Summer or World Winter Special Olympics.
The Law Enforcement Torch Runs are held annually throughout the state of Nebraska as a lead into the Special Olympics Summer and Winter Games. Funds raised by the York 5K will first go towards athletes from the York area, with the rest being forwarded to Nebraska Special Olympics. Special Olympics welcomes both volunteers and monetary donations, as the organization does not charge for athletes’ training and competition in local events.