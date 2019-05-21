Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series regarding a quick look at the several-hundred-page preliminary comprehensive plan update which is being reviewed by the city council.
YORK – The draft of the preliminary comprehensive plan for the city of York dedicates an entire segment to the topic of transportation. It also suggests transportation improvements that could be made in the future, to enhance the community.
City planners refer to the theory of “Village 81,” which addresses the ongoing development at the York interchange.
It is recognized that the interchange is a tremendous asset to the city.
“This corridor developed in an auto-oriented manner with its public realm dominated by vehicle routes, drive aisles, frontage roads and parking lots. While these features make an area that is easily accessed from the interstate, these same features have made the development isolated from the core of the community and uncomfortable for bicyclists and pedestrians. The Village 81 concept proposes that this strategic commercial area be designed and developed in such a way that the 81 Corridor contributes to York’s quality of life. The concept includes walking and bicycle trails from the existing trail system, a network of streets designed to support a town center format, and the integration of mid-to-high density residential land uses.”
There is also a suggestion of creating a new collector route that connects the interchange with the northeast portion of the city where the ballfield complex and aquatic center are located.
For better north-south connectivity, it is suggested in the comprehensive plan: “Recent development in the northeast quadrant of the community, including the baseball complex, water park and the school complex, has led to increased need to improve access to this part of town. The proposed enhancement uses several roads to direct traffic directly and efficiently between the northeast quadrant and the Highway 81 junction at Interstate 80.”
The connection route would be as follows if it were accomplished: Maine Avenue would carry traffic south to Nobes Road, which would carry traffic west to Blackburn Avenue, which would carry traffic south to 21st Street, which would carry traffic west to either an enhanced junction at Highway 81 or to a proposed collector street through the heart of the Highway 81 commercial center.
It also includes a discussion about “complete street enhancements.”
“A complete street is a conscious investment decision to make new and existing roads a comfortable space for all road users including automobiles, pedestrians and bicyclists. These streets are designed to make the community more accessible, walkable and bikeable as a transportation system. Specific streets identified for complete street enhancements include East Avenue and Sixth Street.”
It should be noted that a comprehensive plan is a fluid plan for the future of the community – it does not write into stone future projects or concepts. It is simply a guideline for the future, ideas that may or may not be pursued.
It is also suggested in the preliminary plan that “calming” and slowing downtown traffic would be a good way to enhance that retail area.
“A transportation system must balance providing mobility and access. This spectrum requires a conscious choice in a downtown context where roads are designed for higher traffic speeds and mobility but reduce the overall exposure and access to downtown businesses while roads designed for greater access to businesses have a corresponding decrease in mobility. The current one-way system is extremely efficient in passing vehicles through the business district but it reduces the amount of access and exposure to the businesses and character in the district. This high capacity, high mobility configuration remains from when the corridor functioned as Highway 81 through York but, since the completion of the (bypass), the corridor requires less capacity.
“Alternative street configurations and treatments including landscaping, strong pedestrian crossings, and two-way street patterns are shown to promote additional economic benefit in a downtown environment,” the draft of the comprehensive plan says. “A study is recommended to evaluate whether the one-way system is warranted and the cost of converting the system. Further, a study of the downtown should explore streetscape treatments to the district.”
And included is the theory of a “North Parkway,” when it comes to transportation. This theory is described as a “pair of one-way streets with a greenway in the center that would function as storm water retention which also would accommodate a bicycle and pedestrian trail through that linear park. The parkway would possibly begin at a neighborhood commercial node by the baseball complex and Mincks Park, extending as a loop to the north and west connecting with Delaware. The parkway would serve the development area as a collector street, a linear park, a trail extension for mobility and recreation, and as a cost-effective way of managing storm water.”
Then it is suggested further that the existing trails system be connected to the North Parkway area, by extending it along Nobes Road and follow a proposed extension of Washington Avenue to the ballpark complex and aquatic center.
And included is also the extension of the existing trail system along South Lincoln Avenue to the interchange.