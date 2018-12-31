Two killed in I-80 accident

SEWARD COUNTY – Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of an accident in Seward County on Friday, Dec. 28, on Interstate 80.
According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, at approximately 11:20 a.m., they were dispatched to a semi/pickup accident which had occurred at milemarker 367 in the westbound lanes.
“The preliminary investigation shows that a pickup traveling eastbound on I-80 hit a patch of ice, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle,” the Seward authorities said. “The pickup then traveled through the median into the westbound lanes of travel. The pickup was struck by a tractor trailer (semi-truck) causing both vehicles to travel down an embankment with both vehicles catching on fire.”
The driver of the semi was taken to Seward Memorial Hospital for a head injury and was later released, the sheriff’s department said.
The driver of the pickup, Kadar Mohamed, 30, of Grand Island, and the passenger, Maryan Serar, 58, of Grand Island, were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.