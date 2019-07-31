CORDOVA — The Great Cordova Pigeon Race -- a decades-long tradition – has another successful Sunday in the books.
Dozens of cars entered the car show, lining the street with participants’ fancy automobiles – plus a completely refurbished vintage John Deere tractor.
Also lining the street were plenty of onlookers, strolling past the car show entries and taking refuge from brief periods of rain on porches and in tents.
There was plenty to do besides the car show; the annual Todd Ricenbaw Memorial Rib Cook-Off drew entries from pit masters from Cordova, to BBQ gurus from other communities. Ricenbaw was active in the beef industry; organizers said a rib cook-off was the appropriate way to honor Ricenbaw, who passed away in 2015.
A generous anonymous donor supports the Pigeon Race’s toy raffle for children. Angie Kriz and the Polka Toons offered entertainment later in the day.
Of course, the main event was the release of the pigeons. Children did the honors of releasing the homing pigeons from their cages. The pigeons took to the sky and make their way home.
The Pigeon Race tradition began in 1976 as a way to celebrate the nation’s bicentennial. The family-friendly event is held annually, and started as a simple – but unique -- potluck with ice cream, and the release of homing pigeons.