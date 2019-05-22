KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney announced students who earned a place on the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
Students who are on the dean’s list must have completed 12 credit hours or more of classes with a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale. Students earn a 4.0 for an “A,” 3.0 for a “B” and a 2.0 for a “C.”
Courses taken on a credit/no credit basis – such as internships and student teaching – aren’t included among the necessary 12 credits.
Students who earned a place on the dean’s list are listed by hometown, with students from Nebraska listed first.
Out-of-state and international students are listed by state or country at the end of the listing.
York area students named to the Dean’s List include: Alex Sellers of Aurora; Carleigh Novak of Aurora; Cheyanne Diessner of Aurora; Grant Fox of Aurora; Henry Penner of Aurora; Jacalyn Kliewer of Aurora; Justin Joyce of Aurora; Kennedy Krejdl of Aurora; Logan Krejdl of Aurora; Melissa Sellers of Aurora; Shelby Janzen of Aurora; Tiffany Conrad of Aurora; Eric Olsen of Beaver Crossing; Rachel Beck of Clarks; Holly Manalili of Friend; Shileigh Oceguera of Friend; Jacob Nutter of Geneva; Sophia Frook of Geneva; Daegan Dey of Gresham; Kate Klute of Hampton; Leslie Braun of Henderson; Cara DeMers of Hordville; Lukas Stuckey of McCool Junction; Evan Petersen of McCool Junction; Nicholas Pettygrove of McCool Junction; Trevor Luzum of Milligan; Christian Schleif of Osceola; Cierra Fisher of Osceola; Elizabeth Yungdahl of Osceola; Abigail Heller of Seward; Alysa Biggs of Seward; Cohl Gottschalk of Seward; Erin Simmerman of Seward; Kyle Glandt of Seward; Madison Sloup of Seward; Shaylee Nelson of Seward; Brianna Garcia of Shelby; Haley King of Shelby; Drew Steinhauer of Sutton; Devin Johansen of Utica; McKenna Gierhan of Utica; Morgan Payne of Utica; Courney Dreifurst of Waco; Mackenzie Crowder of Waco; Allison Riley of York; Hannah Way of York; Holly Rockenbach of York; Jack Clark of York; Jared Schulz of York; Lucy Haarmann of York; Madelyn Royal of York; Nicole Mittman of York and Scott Fulsos of York.