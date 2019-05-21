It was with great pomp and circumstance that York’s city auditorium was formally opened on the weekend of Sept. 18-20, 1942.
“York’s new city auditorium is a dream come true,” said the brochure advertising the opening events. “It will be a lasting memorial to the progressive spirit of the community it will so well serve. A little more than two years ago, the site was occupied by an out-modeled church building, an old fashioned brick mansion and three small frame residences. The transformation indicates the mood of progress that possesses the people who proposed the improvement and voted for the bonds. To this bond fund the federal government through the Works Project Administration added an even larger fund in labor and materials amounting to $117,828. The building as it stands represents then an investment of $212,563. Careful purchases by the building committee and their foresight in placing orders in advance of threatened shortages of materials have permitted construction and finishing to go forward to completion without the delays that have been encountered by many similar projects elsewhere. Full value has been achieved with careful expenditure of public money.” Participating in the formal ceremony of dedication were York Mayor J. G. Alden; Governor Dwight Griswold; and Master of Ceremonies Ray E. Collins.
YORK – “First of all, this is the beginning of the discussion, not the end. We are just starting, tonight, to talk about what we want to do with the city auditorium. I’ve had a lot of comments from people who do not want to see it go, I don’t want to tear it down either. The problem is that we are faced with a substantial investment there. My question is what will we do with this building? The question is financial, other than sentimental, and if it has a future. I don’t hate the auditorium, I just want us to start having public conversations about it so we can figure out what’s next.”
Those were the comments from York Mayor Barry Redfern as he opened the topic during the city council’s most recent meeting.
The city auditorium needs work – serious work. As outlined during a recent city budget/financial meeting by York Parks and Rec Director Cheree Folts, the heating and air conditioning system has finally stopped working for good. It will likely take $1 million or more to fix it, some have said.
There are problems with the roof. It was said earlier that might cost $250,000 or so to fix.
“But there’s good news now with that,” Mayor Redfern said, referring the topic of the roof to Joe Frei, city administrator.
“We had Connor Roofing go up there this past week and he said the roof is 25-plus years old, but it is in good shape and we can get by one more year, it’s not leaking,” Frei said.
“Some patching was done last year,” Redfern acknowledged. “But we have to talk about the heating and air system, the windows, the other work that needs to be done. We have to talk about its usage.”
Members of the audience, during that city council meeting, brought up the fact that the York Area Children’s Museum has been located in the city auditorium for 20 years. Admission to the children’s museum is just $1 a person, in order to keep it affordable for everyone, they said. Its usage is consistent and was extra heavy in the past couple of weeks due to preschool field trips. During the summer, many daycares take their kids there so they can play.
It was also noted that between March 18 and Dec. 18, 2018, 1,824 people signed in as they entered the children’s museum – and that didn’t include the many private parties that are held there.
Between January and May 14, 2019, there had already been 852 people signing in, with attendance from 66 towns and 10 different states.
The council was asked to consider the children’s museum when making decisions about the auditorium and they were invited to tour the museum so they can see the offerings.
“As I said, this is just the beginning of the discussion and I, too, took my daughter there many times in years past,” Mayor Redfern said.
“The auditorium is being used,” said Councilman Mat Wagner, referring to the monthly listing of bookings the council is provided, which includes weddings, funerals, auctions, showers, private parties, public events, etc.
“Yes, it is,” Redfern said. “I’m just playing devil’s advocate when I suggest that there are a lot of places these types of events could be held. I don’t hate the auditorium. We just have to start talking about all this and see where we, as a community, want to go with it.”
“The reality is that the HVAC has to be replaced,” said Councilman Ron Mogul. “Either we fix the auditorium and use it or we tear it down. That’s what we are faced with. We either have to bite the bullet and ask people if they want to spend the money on it or tear it down.”
“What makes this so hard is the sentimental value,” Redfern said. “You know, when you build a new home, you don’t keep the old one. But here we are,” in reference to the new convention center taking events away from the old auditorium.
There were questions as to whether LB 357 funds (the ½ percent sales tax that is to be allocated to city and school projects) could be used. Yes, those funds could be used, it was pointed out, but then that would mean less money for other projects. And former city council member, Margaret Brink, pointed out that it has to be kept in mind that those funds are for school projects also – that would also have to be a consideration.
“I see no reason to consider tearing it down,” said Clay Bryant, who was in the audience. “It is rock solid and many times it is packed.”
“I appreciate the comments,” Mayor Redfern said. “No one is talking about knocking it down, tonight.”
“One issue, which is kind of mundane, is the question of where would we go to vote?” asked Brink. “I don’t know, that’s just another community thing that happens there and has for many years. Aesthetically, I think it is a wonderful building. We also need to think about how is it part of the downtown center. And if it is gone, some of us will mourn that loss.”
“This is just a start of the discussion,” Redfern reiterated. “This is the conversation that we have to have.”
“On the financial side, how many bids were taken on the HVAC system, because it seems awful high,” said Steve Postier from the audience.
It was noted that the estimate came from one company and there was an estimate of $1.3 million in the past.
“We are looking at the estimates and we are looking at the feelings of the community right now,” Redfern said.
“Well, we couldn’t tear it down for less money than it would cost to fix,” Mogul said.
Council member Sheila Hubbard asked if the city could start a financial campaign to raise money. York City Attorney Charles Campbell said such campaigns are not typically undertaken by municipalities, but rather through a private effort.
Council member Christi Lones pointed out that the auditorium is a WPA building with historical value . . . which could possibly make it a recipient of grant money from different sources. “This is a part of history, a part of Americana, I think it is worth fighting for.”
Having the auditorium be placed on the registry of historic places would be a starting point, said Folts who has been looking into that specific factor. “Step one, get it on the registry. They will want to know why it is significant and what we will do with it. We would need to get it on the registry and then go after available funds. They will want to know what you are going to do to keep the auditorium the auditorium.”
She said individuals involved with this process have already been invited to come here.
A conversation was held regarding the auditorium’s historical value and the pursuit of funds should it be placed on the registry.
It was noted that the only two structures in York that are on the historical registry are the Lincoln Avenue underpass (also a WPA project) and the former library now owned by Kopsa Otte and Associates.
“I just want to say that I appreciate the discussion,” said Barb Skaden, a member of the audience. “If the underpass can be on the registry, surely the auditorium can be too. It has a purpose.”
“This is a start and maybe we (the council) could have a meeting over there, in the auditorium. I’m open to whatever we can do,” Redfern said.
Mogul talked about the recent formal firefighter’s funeral held for York Fire Captain Jim Matzner at the city auditorium, calling it “touching and very appropriate” for such an event to be held in the auditorium. “If we as a community lose that building, we lose part of our soul.”
“There should be a purpose for that building and I think we can do better,” Redfern said. “I appreciate the great discussion we had tonight and this will certainly continue.”