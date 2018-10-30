YORK – Deana Churchill, 45, of York, has been sentenced in a case where she was originally charged with numerous felonies related to illegal guns and drugs.
According to court documents, this case began nearly a year ago when members of the York County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at Churchill’s apartment which was located at 121 West Eighth St.
Investigators said they found .4 grams of methamphetamine, two syringes, three methamphetamine pipes, one set of brass knuckles, a Beretta .45 caliber handgun, 19 rounds of .45 full metal jacket ammunition and 20 rounds of .45 Sig Sauer centerfire ammunition.
The investigators also noted that Emmanuel Faith Lutheran School is located directly across the street from where these items were found in her possession.
She was taken into custody and posted bond. But because she failed to appear for her preliminary hearing in York County Court, a charge of failure to appear when on bond was filed.
That was added to the other initial charges: possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a Class 2 felony; and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, a Class 3 felony. She was facing a maximum total sentence of 57 years in prison.
Then she entered into a plea agreement, all the charges were dropped and the amended information charged her with attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She pleaded no contest.
This past week, she was sentenced to two years of traditional probation.