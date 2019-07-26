RICHLAND – The aftermath of last spring’s historic and devastating flooding is still seen and being felt in many places in Nebraska.
That includes the Wolfe family ranch near Richland.
Fence needs to be fixed. Debris still needs to be cleared.
And 4-Hers in that area need assistance with their projects because quite frankly, normal summer activities such as that have been placed on the back burner to deal with more daunting tasks.
So kids with the Lively Livestock 4-H Club and FFA members in York County decided they would continue to help in any way they could.
Last spring, the youth gathered donations of money, hay, equipment, livestock feed and much more from the York County and surrounding area. That effort resulted in a 15-vehicle convoy to the Richland area where they provided much needed help.
That effort has not ended.
On Saturday, July 13, the 4-Hers – along with local FFA members – traveled back to the Richland area to provide a day of hard work and assistance.
They spent the day clearing trees and debris from fence lines that then needed to be fixed. The older 4-Hers gave clipping demonstrations for the younger 4-Hers in that area, so they too can get ready for their county fairs.
They also were able to see what were once cornfields are now just acres of sand and a river front that wasn’t previously there.
And the friendships they made last spring continue with the people they first went to help . . . who they also now learn from and bond with. Club leaders say the friendships forged through this disaster will last a lifetime.
They noted that they will be scheduling another work day – the next time near Verdel – after the York County Fair is over.
Wende Settles, one of the landowners in the affected area, said, “These 4-H and FFA kids brought more than just a helping hand . . . they were helping heal the heart. Their smiles, enthusiasm and hard work warm the soul.”