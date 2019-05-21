YORK – York County’s unemployment rate continues to be under 3 percent and slightly decreased in April compared to the month before.
According to figures provided by the Nebraska Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in York County in April was 2.6 percent, compared to 2.9 percent in March.
The unemployment rate in York County in April, 2018, was 2.5 percent – so it has remained quite consistent over the past year or so.
The department of labor says York County’s labor force was 7,361 people in April. Of those, 194 were considered to be unemployed.
Counties with lower unemployment rates than York’s were Antelope, Boone, Buffalo, Butler, Chase, Cherry, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dundy, Garden, Grant, Jefferson, Kearney, Keya Paha, Nuckolls, Perkins, Phelps, Pierce, Polk and Wayne.
The rate for the state in April was 2.9 percent.
“Nebraska’s labor force employment reached an all-time high of 1,002,090 people in April,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “An increased number of individuals entering or re-entering the job market in April contributed to the slightly higher unemployment rate. Impacts of the historic flooding and winter weather in March were not seen in the April 2019 nonfarm employment and labor force data. Nebraska will continue to work with federal partners at the Bureau of Labor Statistics to monitor long-term impacts on the labor force.”
Nonfarm employment was 1,025,019 in April, up 3,233 over the year and up 11,489 over the month. Private industries with the most growth year over year were professional and business services (up 2,080), financial activities (up 1,075) and other services (up 882). Month to month, the largest gains were seen in mining and construction (up 4,281), professional and business services (up 3,049), and leisure and hospitality (up 1,553).
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was 3.6 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from the March 2019 rate of 3.8 percent and down 0.3 percentage points from the April 2018 rate of 3.9 percent.