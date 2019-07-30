YORK—York Public School District is under new leadership -- kind of.
Former York High School Principal Mitch Bartholomew has signed on as the new YPS Superintendent, replacing Mike Lucas. Lucas was hired as Westside Community Schools Superintendent.
“Taking over for Mike is exciting,” Bartholomew said. “Whether he wants to admit it or not, he had a huge impact on our school and community.”
“What a great situation as a rookie superintendent,” Bartholomew added.
Bartholomew has been with York Public Schools for 20 years. His tenure at York Public Schools started as a YHS English/language arts teacher, then moving on to YHS Assistant Principal. He eventually became Principal of YHS, then selected for the role of YPS Superintendent.
There will be a few other new faces in York’s administration. Jason Heitz will fill Bartholomew’s spot as York High School Principal, accompanied by Tyler Herman as Assistant Principal and Activities Director.
Heitz, who served as Wakefield Community Schools Principal for 12 years, boasts a 21-year career in education. He said York High School’s reputation and culture were major factors in his applying. “I heard great things about York,” Heitz said in previous York News Times article. “I knew it was a bigger school, but still had a small school feel to it.”
Herman has experience as an Assistant Principal/Activities Director, coming to York High School after holding the same position at Gothenburg Public School. Prior to his tenure at GPS, he held administrative positions at Kearney High School and Amherst High School, and taught K-12 Physical Education/Wellness at Amherst Public Schools.
Seven new teachers will also be new faces gracing the YPS hallways. Bartholomew said filling seven positions is a little higher than normal, but that retirements were factors. York Public Schools typically have fairly low turnover, to which Bartholomew credits the development of students and staff.
Bartholomew also said that the support of the YPS administration and Board of Education have contributed to the success of YPS. “What I love about our board is that they have big expectations,” he said. “They are very engaged.”
“Our board and administration have personally and professionally allowed me to grow, and have given me the chance of a lifetime.”
*****
York Public Schools Hours
YES: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:20 a.m. - 3:25 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:20 a.m. – 2:11 p.m.
YMS: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:25 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
YHS: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:03 p.m.