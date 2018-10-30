YORK – The first-ever local Special Olympics flag football team, the York Wolves, played four games over the weekend in their community’s second year to host the state championship tournament.
The Papillio-LaVista Cougars, the Wolves’ opponent right out of the gate at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, won the title.
“It was just luck of the draw,” said co-coach Mike Lucas with a chuckle, “that we get the best team in the state” for the York team’s first Special Olympics flag football game in history.
The Cougars won handily, no big shocker there, but the Wolves gave it their all and scored twice themselves.
Lucas and fellow York coach JT Hamm led the Wolves against the Lincoln Shooting Stars in Saturday’s second game. Sunday opponents were the Chadron Rattlers and the Grayhawks from Beatrice.
The Wolves didn’t win, but that was of little note in the big picture. There was, however, one very big moment.
“We got our picture taken with Sponge Bob,” Lucas said. By all accounts the celebrity photo-op was a huge hit with the Wolves.
Playing for the Wolves this year were: Tyson Bassett, Nathan Bestwick, Cody Wyatt, Jeremy Taylor, Brian Richards, Gabe Saxer and James Wetton.
“The York Wolves played awesome,” said Lucas. “For their first ever football games, they showed great effort and teamwork. Coach JT Hamm is a wonderful person to work with,” he added. “We look forward to keeping the York Wolves train rolling!”
Twenty different clubs, many with more than one squad, brought a total of 40 teams to town. Players, coaches and their fans came from Chadron, Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont, West Point, York, Beatrice, Norfolk, Minden, Papillion, South Sioux City, Bellevue and out of state from Topeka, Kan.
“We had a total of 302 Special Olympians that participated in the tournament,” reported Lucas, the coordinator for all Special Olympics activities in York.
Based on facilities, enthusiastic volunteers and the community’s embrace of the event, York has already been selected by Nebraska Special Olympics as the site for next year’s flag football tournament. Lucas said it will be in October 2019 on a weekend yet to be determined. Organizers, he said, try to schedule it on the Huskers’ bye week. This past weekend was a bye on NU’s 2018 schedule until the Bethune-Cookman game was penciled in to replace a season-opening Akron game done in by violent and dangerous weather.
Lucas said some 500 fans attended in addition to the 300-plus athletes.
“I know of at least eight teams that spent the night in our hotels. Many teams went to the York College basketball game on Saturday night,” he reported to the York County Visitors Bureau bright and early Monday morning. “ Many teams ordered pizzas and ate in town all weekend,” he added. “They love coming to York.
“Many thanks to our amazing volunteers,” Lucas continued. “York College Baseball sent their whole team and many students from YHS helped out. We had many families and adults from around town volunteer as well. It takes about 150 folks to make this event happen,” he said. “York College also let all Special Olympians in for free to their basketball game on Saturday.
“Many service clubs and businesses donated money to help offset expenses. It takes a total community effort,” he commented.
Donations included golf carts from Klein’s in Stromsburg, trash totes from Kopcho Sanitation and portable comfort stations from Pieper’s Potties.