Q: What is your profession?
A: I have been a physical therapist for 21 years. I am currently the Director of Rehabilitation Services at York General Hospital.
Q: How long have you been a TeamMates mentor? How many mentees have you mentored?
A: I have been a Teammate for two years. My 20-year-old son is a TeamMates mentor in Lincoln and his commitment inspired me to become a mentor as well. Josh is the only student I have mentored.
Q: What do you enjoy most about your mentee?
A: I enjoy spending time with Josh and hearing about what is going on in his life.
Q: What do you and your mentee do in your time together?
A: We play ball outside during recess and then play a board game while we eat lunch.
Q: How do you find time to schedule a visit with your mentee every week?
A: I just make it a priority and clear my schedule. I want him to know he is important so I am sure to show up every week. If I can’t I make sure he knows why.
Q: Josh, what do you like most about spending time with your mentor, John?
A: He teaches me how to play sports, he gives me my favorite treats, he watches me at my games, he supports me, he plays my favorite games, and he is an amazing role model.
If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a TeamMates mentor, please go to yorkpublic.org for more information.