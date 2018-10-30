YORK--The York Public Schools Foundation has launched its first-annual donor campaign.
“The main purpose of this first annual drive is to bring awareness of the Foundation to alumni and the public in general,” said a YPS Foundation release.
Donations can be earmarked by the donor. Monies collected by the Foundation are then organized based on where the funding comes from, and what it is for. The YPS Foundation helps fund many classroom projects and curriculum. Currently, teachers can request specific resources, then the Foundation decides if there is enough money to fund these requests, said YPS Foundation member Jean Vincent.
While regular donations are still an option, the ultimate long-term goal for the annual campaign is to gain enough money for an endowment. This endowment will be invested as a YPS legacy for years to come.
“We just want to get the Foundation on strong footing financially,” Vincent said.
Even as pedagogy progresses, funding for the district is declining. “There is so much we want to do – if we could,” Vincent said. “We just can’t right now.” York Public Schools’ funding has decreased from $3.2 million in 2009 to $300,000 in 2018. This significant decrease has made the YPS Foundation – particularly its long-term funds – matter more than ever, Vincent said. “It’s very important in this day and age – especially in Nebraska,” she said. “We’ve lost a lot of state funding.”
Varying amounts of state aid through the past decade have empowered the YPS Foundation to think more long term.
According to a YPS Foundation release, “We haven’t set a specific goal for this year, nor have we determined what the amount would be for the establishment of a viable endowment fund; but we are reaching out to local financial advisors who might be interested in investing that money in order to get their recommendations.”
The York Public Schools Foundation’s next major fundraiser is November 16 at 6 p.m. at the York Country Club. “Heavy hors d’ouevres” will be served, alongside plenty of school spirit and fellowship. Friends of the Foundation campaign members and YHS Hall of Fame inductees have received invitations and will not have to pay at the door. Others are also welcome; there will be $10 fee at the door. Please RSVP. Call Barb Skaden 402-362-9146 to RSVP by November 8.
To learn more about the YPS Foundation, go to https://yorkpublic.org/district/foundation/