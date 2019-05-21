YORK—York Elementary and Middle School students had less waste from school meals during the last school year, thanks to collaboration between York Public Schools and Lunchtime Solutions, Inc.
Lunchtime Solutions, Inc. is a K-12 food service management company, contracted with York Public Schools for food services. Its local employees have been helping teach YES and YMS students the importance reducing waste in a novel way: composting.
Scraps of compostable food left over from school food bar and other compost “ingredients” have been tucked away into two compost tumblers. Lunchtime Solutions, Inc. provided the tumblers. Used coffee grounds were supplied by local coffee shop Captain Redbeard’s.
Over the winter, the compostables are left to break down into usable planting material. The tumblers are stationed on the YES and YMS campuses.
The composting project, in its initial year at YPS, is a teaching tool and motivation for students, said Michelle Steckly, kitchen manager and cook at York High School. “It gives them a reason not to waste so much.”
To show the purpose and impact of composting, the project included a storytime and kids preparing tomato seeds and their compost for planting. The “Beefsteak” tomato seed was provided by Lunchtime Solutions. Biodegradable ice cream cones were also used as temporary planters, were packed with compost.
In addition to helping kids understand not to waste food and how composting works, another goal is to provide compost for York High School’s greenhouse. “I’d like next year to get the kids more involved,” said Food Service Director Betty Moyle.
Ideally students will eventually grow produce in the school district’s own greenhouse. The resulting produce will be served on the district’s fruit and vegetable bars for lunch.
Moyle said she is already thinking about the next go-round.
“Next year it’s going to be even better.”