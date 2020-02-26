Abraham “Abe” Buller, age 87, was born in York County on Sept. 14, 1932, the youngest of seven children to Benjamin and Anna (Regier) Buller, and passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, at Henderson.
He attended District 32 through 8th grade, and graduated from McCool Jct. High School in 1951. Abe was baptized by Rev. Arnold Nickel, and became a member of Bethesda Mennonite Church.
Abe spent 2 ½ years in Denver, Colo., serving in 1-W service, working in a hospital. After that, he returned home to his parent’s farm, to help his dad whose health was failing. It was at this time he met Alice Jane Glanzer who was teaching in Henderson. They were united in marriage on Father’s Day, June 15, 1958.
They eventually made their way to the home farm east of Henderson where Abe continued to farm for the next 42 years. It was there that they raised three children: LaDene, Annette and Lonnie.
When he wasn’t farming, he enjoyed photography, reading, genealogy and keeping up with the latest gadgets. He also enjoyed singing in the Men’s Chorus and serving as an usher at Bethesda. After their retirement, they enjoyed volunteering in Louisiana and New Mexico for a couple winters.
Abe is survived by his wife, Alice; his children, LaDene (Fred) Nesbitt of Elkhart, Ind., Annette (Kevin) Maser of North Manchester, Ind. and Lonnie (Maris) Buller of Ashland. His grandchildren include Matt, Thad, Heather and husband Jeremiah Bingham, Nathan, Jon and Tim Maser, Jessica, Sawyer, Grant and Derek Buller and great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Asher and Alayna Bingham. He was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Benny Buller; brother and sister-in-law, John and Susie Buller; sister and brother-in-law, Elsie and John Block; sister and brother-in-law, Frieda and Duane Noel; sister and brother-in-law, Olga and Benjamin Kliewer and sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Abe Block.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson with the Reverends Andrea Wall and Eugene Thieszen officiating. Visitation will be from 1 - 9 p.m., Thursday. His family will meet friends and neighbors from 6 – 8 p.m., that same evening at Metz Mortuary in Henderson. Abe will be cremated following services so there will be no inurnment at this time. Memorials may be directed to the Bethesda Mennonite Church.
Condolences may be emailed to Metz Mortuary Messages will be given to the family.
