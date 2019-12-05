Alanson James “Jim” Wright, age 94, formerly of San Jose, Calif., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Grand Island.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1925 to Edgar and Armelia (Reed) Wright in Benedict. Jim served his country as a member of the United States Navy during the Pacific Theater of World War II on the USS Leutze, supporting Marines at Iwo Jima and Okinawa.
In 1950, Jim graduated from Hastings College with his BA in Business. On June 17, 1951, he was united in marriage to Margaret “Peggy” Wolverton in Grand Junction, Colo. Jim worked for Lockheed Martin in inventory in San Jose. He was a member of and was very involved in the Presbyterian Church in San Jose. Jim was always known for his kindness and generosity.
He is survived by nephews and nieces: Al (Jean) Satterly of Grand Island, Rhonda (Bernie) Masimer of Battlement Mesa, Colo., Ed (Vicki) Satterly of Newnan, Ga. and Mike (Sue) Wright of Sturgis, S.D.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Vaughn, sister Juvae and husband, and brother-in-law Ed Satterly.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Metz Chapel, York. Burial with military honors will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials may be directed to Grand Island Public Schools Foundation. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.