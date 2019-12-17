Albert D. Friesen, age 98, of Henderson, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Henderson.
He was born May 20, 1921 to Diedrick K. and Anna (Siebert) Friesen in rural Hamilton County. He was baptized on June 1, 1941 by the Reverend A.W. Friesen and joined Bethesda Mennonite Church where he remained a life time member. Albert and Tina Peters were united in marriage on Sept. 1, 1944 and to this marriage six children were born: Robert, Vernette, Lyle, Galen, Curtis and Alton.
Albert attended school district 33 until the eighth grade and then high school until the age of 16 when his father died unexpectedly. Albert then had to help his mother with the farming. Albert and Tina started farming in September of 1944 on a farm west of Henderson where they enjoyed raising crops and livestock and in later years made raising hogs a priority. Albert started all five of his sons in the ag farming industry and one daughter in the nursing field. In 1984 Albert and Tina retired from farming and moved to Henderson. Albert enjoyed helping his boys after retirement and still drove auger wagon at age 97. Another favorite pastime was fishing with his buddies Walt Friesen and Don Peters. Walt and Albert spent many days fishing the sandpit at Central City. He also enjoyed many trips to California to visit Vernette.
He is survived by his children, Robert (Florence) Friesen of Henderson, Vernette Friesen of Clovis, Calif., Lyle (Jolene) Friesen of Henderson, Galen (Kathleen) Friesen of Aurora, Curtis (Nancy) Friesen of Henderson and Alton (Vickie) Friesen of Henderson; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Lorene Friesen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Reuben D. Friesen; sisters, Emma (Herman) Epp, Esther (Daniel) Friesen and infant grandson, Travis Friesen.
Graveside services will be held at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Bethesda Mennonite Cemetery north of Henderson, with a memorial service following at 10:30 a.m. at Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson. Visitation will be from 1 – 9 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, with his family greeting friends that same evening from 7 – 9 p.m. at the mortuary in Henderson. Memorials may be directed to the Bethesda Mennonite Church in Henderson.
Online condolences may be left for his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in Henderson is handling arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.